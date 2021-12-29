Salvation Army sees spike in donations amid festive season, appeals for items in good condition

SINGAPORE - The Salvation Army's booths across the island have been overwhelmed with bags of goods, as donations spike during the festive season.

The organisation usually receives up to 10 tonnes of donations in kind per day, and the number triples during the month of December, Red Shield Industries general manager Paul Chay told The Straits Times (ST) on Wednesday (Dec 29).

This year's total collection is also 24 per cent more than last year's and the highest amount since 2016, he added. Extra manpower is also required during this period to process the donations.

Red Shield Industries is the social enterprise arm of The Salvation Army, which processes donated items and sells those in good condition at the charity's family stores located across Singapore.

Mr Chay said the organisation appreciates the effort and generosity of donors who make the effort to donate usable and saleable items in good condition.

"We try to make full use of every donated item. For those that do not meet the standard, recyclable parts will be salvaged and the rest will be discarded," he said.

He added: "We would like to encourage donors to donate usable and saleable items in good condition."

For example, when donating clothes, they should not be stained or torn.

"A good self-check question to ask before donating would be whether your friend or relative will purchase the item after you have donated it," said Mr Chay.

He added that during the festive period, donors are encouraged to conduct their spring cleaning as early as possible and to send donated items directly to Tanglin Family Hub at 356 Tanglin Road.