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Efforts to salvage sunken pleasure craft off Southern Islands under way amid search for missing man

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Salvage operations of the sunken craft at the site of collision is under way on March 30.

Salvage operations of the sunken craft at the site of collision is under way on March 30.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – Operations to lift a pleasure craft that sank off Southern Islands last week are under way as the search for a missing man continues for the fourth day.

The missing person is one of the three people on the pleasure craft, which collided with a supply vessel at about 4.15am on March 27, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said after the incident.

In photos of the salvage operations taken on March 30, a yellow crane can be seen on a floating platform, with its jib – or arm – extending upwards and dangling a hook above the water surface.

A smaller boat, believed to be an MPA vehicle, can be seen next to the floating platform. Pulau Bukom – a key oil and petrochemical facility – can be seen in the background.

MPA on March 27 also said it had deployed patrol craft, as well as assets from the Police Coast Guard and the marine division of the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

All those on board the supply vessel were accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

MPA earlier had said it is in touch with the missing person’s next of kin and is providing the necessary support.

Navigational broadcasts were also issued for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout for the missing person.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.