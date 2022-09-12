Salaries of administrative service officers, judicial and statutory appointment holders to be adjusted

SINGAPORE - The salaries of administrative service officers as well as judicial and selected statutory appointment holders will be adjusted, said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Monday.

They were last adjusted almost 15 years ago. Since then, gaps with market benchmarks have increased significantly, PSD said.

"These adjustments will enable the public service to continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent for key leadership roles," it added.

The adjustments will be between 5 per cent and 12 per cent, and salary ranges will also be adjusted. The changes will take effect from Oct 1.

About 300 administrative officers and 30 judicial and statutory appointment holders will benefit from the revision.

They include the Chief Justice, judges of the Court of Appeal and judicial commissioners, the Attorney-General and the Public Service Commission chairman and Auditor-General.

PSD said: "As a progressive employer, beyond providing competitive salaries, the public service will continue to strengthen development efforts across all schemes of service. Administrative officers can continue to look forward to job rotations, attachments in the private and people sectors, as well as leadership milestone programmes."

It added that it would continue to periodically review the salaries of public officers and adjust them when necessary to "broadly keep pace with, but not lead, the market".