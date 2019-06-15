SAF's role to keep Singapore secure all the more important with the world again in flux: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - Given new threats and a world that is again in flux, the role of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is all the more important today - to provide Singapore the strength and confidence to defend national sovereignty, and to keep Singaporeans secure, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Saturday (June 15).

A strong and combat-ready SAF also lends weight to Singapore's words, and substance to its proposals, "by allowing us to make a serious and meaningful contribution to help maintain regional peace and security, and to respond to crises", he added.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, was addressing 359 graduating officer cadets at a parade at Safti Military Institute to mark the completion of 38 weeks of training at the Officer Cadet School.

The former navy chief said the region was in flux at the time of his own commissioning 46 years ago, with superpower rivalry between the United States and Soviet Union and uncertainty prevailing as the US began to withdraw from the war in Vietnam.

"We once again see a world in flux. Competition between major powers - this time between the US and China - is threatening to divide our region and the world," he said.

In a divided and fractious world - with fractured production chains, less trade, and lower economic growth - all will be worse off, he said.

"In such a world, the chances for competition to flare into conflict will be heightened. Small countries, like Singapore, will certainly be affected, and could also be drawn in."

There are also new trends in extremism and terrorism, with recent attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka happening in places of worship, which should have been sanctuaries of peace and comfort, said Mr Teo.

To chart a course amid this uncertainty, Singapore must work for its own national interest, strengthening relations with all countries and not take sides, he said.

It should also maintain a high degree of operational readiness and vigilance in the SAF and the Home Team.

"We have friends, but ultimately, we must ourselves defend Singapore, and not depend on others."

"Machines and missiles are merely the tools. Whether a nation and a people will prevail in a crisis is fundamentally a matter of will - to stand up united for ourselves, to overcome adversity and to emerge victorious," he said.

He urged the graduands to always make the safety of their soldiers a top priority, even while training them hard.

"If your soldiers know that you look after them and value each one of them, they will be prepared to follow you to make the ultimate sacrifice when you call upon them to do so. This is the key difference which places the highest demand on leadership in the armed forces," he said.

The newly commissioned officers will go on to assume command, instructional or staff appointments in the SAF.

Among them were a pair of sisters who have signed on to become naval officers.

Lieutenant (Lt) Felicia Kwek Zhen Yi, 24, said she loves her country and wants to do her part to keep it safe.

"Since I am older and more capable now, I feel the need to give back and to defend this very place that I grew up in and learnt from for the past 24 years by ensuring the safety of this nation," she said.

Lt Emily Kwek Zhen Chun, 30, who previously worked at consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble and the Singapore Tourism Board, graduated as the top cadet in her cohort, clinching the Sword of Honour and Best in Knowledge awards.

The sisters said they were inspired by their parents, both of whom had also served in the navy and were in the audience on Saturday.

The elder Lt Kwek, who took a significant pay cut from her corporate job to join the navy, said: "Besides a navy career being less desk bound, the meaning behind what I do is also different.

"In the corporate world, it's all about dollars and cents... Money can only bring this much of joy, I want to inspire and influence so that others can lead a fulfilling career too."