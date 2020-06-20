Safra, HomeTeamNS members to get free 3-month membership extension

Safra and HomeTeamNS members will receive a three-month extension of their membership for free, due to the closure of most clubhouse facilities during the circuit breaker period.

This will benefit more than 420,000 Singapore Armed Forces servicemen and their families, and over 200,000 Home Team servicemen and their families.

Safra said in a statement yesterday that eligible members must have been holding a valid membership as of April 1. They will be notified and the extension will be automatic. The same goes for HomeTeam NS members.

Facilities such as badminton courts, dance studios and EnergyOne gyms at Safra and HomeTeamNS reopened yesterday as Singapore moved into the second phase after its exit from the two-month circuit breaker.

All public sports and recreational facilities were closed during the circuit breaker period which started on April 7.

Visitors to Safra and HomeTeamNS clubhouses are now also allowed to dine in at food and beverage outlets, with safe distancing measures in place.

During a visit to Safra Punggol yesterday, Safra president Maliki Osman said Safra continued to reach out to members during the Covid-19 outbreak with things such as fitness training videos and live streaming of entertainment and cooking classes.

Safety measures have been implemented at all six Safra clubhouses, said Dr Maliki, who is Senior Minister of State for Defence. "We hope that this will give peace of mind to all our Safra users and members and families when they start resuming the use of Safra facilities."

These precautions include using digital check-in system SafeEntry to log visitors' entry and exit, mandatory temperature taking, and applying a self-disinfecting coating on commonly touched surfaces at Safra gyms.

Gym-goers are provided sanitising wipes to encourage them to clean the equipment after each use. Shields have also been installed between machines such as treadmills and stationary bikes to minimise the dispersion of exercisers' sweat.

There are five HomeTeamNS clubhouses - in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Tampines and Sembawang - plus an upcoming one in Khatib. The six Safra clubhouses are in Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.