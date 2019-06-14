Safety in spotlight after death of guard who fell into pit

Safety precautions and regulations are usually in place to avoid tragedies like that which befell 1-Altitude employee Shaun Tung, who fell into a 4m-deep pit and died on Sunday, observers said.

For a pit such as that on the rooftop of One Raffles Place, barriers and warnings would be put up and workers warned of potential risks, they added.

The issue of safety at heights has surfaced after Mr Tung, a security guard, died while trying to keep two people away from an area cordoned off for cleaning works on the exterior of the building.

The works have been stopped and the rooftop closed. Investigations by the Manpower Ministry and police are ongoing.

Alfresco bar 1-Altitude and building owner OUB Centre did not comment directly on why the pit was there, while the cleaning contractors involved, A&P Maintenance Services and Clear Vision Cleaning Solutions, could not be reached for comment.

Experts The Straits Times reached out to could not identify the nature and use of the pit due to insufficient information, but said various measures are needed in the presence of such a safety risk.

Chartered building surveyor Crispin Casimir said: "Typically for such works there should be a proper physical barrier, warning signs, temporary lighting and a cover over the hole. This becomes even more critical when there are members of the public near by."

Mr Jabez Liow, director of cleaning company Imperial Services which cleans building facades, said its safety precautions would include informing building occupants of work being done and warning of any potential hazards.

Mr Mogan Kanniah, appointment manager at Majesty Security Services, also pinpointed communication as key to ensuring the safety of security guards who patrol areas with potential risks.

He said: "Building owners, maintenance workers, contractors and guards will have to liaise with one another about the risks involved in any project, and this information needs to be passed on to all the guards and everyone involved."

Regulations on workplace safety and health stipulate that every opening where a person could fall more than 2m should be covered or guarded by guard rails or barriers on all sides when works are not ongoing. If it is not feasible to do so, there should be a travel restraint system or a fall arrest system in place to prevent people from falling through.



Security guard Shaun Tung (above) fell into a 4m-deep pit near alfresco bar 1-Altitude on the roof of One Raffles Place and died on Sunday. An eyewitness said yesterday that the pit was in an unlit area and there were tables, chairs and a retractable belt barrier about 10m away from the pit. PHOTO: COURTESY OF REBECCA TUNG



Regulations on workplace safety and health stipulate that every opening where a person could fall more than 2m should be covered or guarded by guard rails or barriers on all sides when works are not ongoing. If it is not feasible to do so, there should be a travel restraint system or a fall arrest system in place to prevent people from falling through.

Signage should also be placed nearby or on the cover of the opening to warn people of the hazard.

An eyewitness, a marketing intern who wanted to be identified only as Ms Juliette, said yesterday that the cordoned area was blocked with tables, chairs and a retractable belt barrier, and these obstacles were about 10m away from the pit.

Mr Tung and a colleague were seen going past the barricade towards a man and woman who had stepped into the barricaded zone from the other side. He subsequently fell to his death in the pit.

Ms Juliette, 23, a French national, shared her account at a meeting with Mr Tung's family and ST yesterday in Bendemeer. She was at the rooftop bar with four other friends at about 1am on Sunday when the accident happened.

"I saw two staff members entering the cordoned area and they were jogging towards a man and a woman on the other side of the area," she said. "The area was very dark and there was no light in the area, and suddenly one of the two men just fell into a hole."

She said she was surprised to see Mr Tung fall as she had not seen the hole or any warnings about it.

Co-workers subsequently gathered around the pit. One even brought a ladder but could not reach Mr Tung.

Ambulance staff arrived soon afterwards, but the rooftop bar was not evacuated when Ms Juliette and her friends left at about 2am.

She said she decided to speak up in the hope that her account and information would help the family.

"Even though I didn't know Mr Tung, I felt sad for him and his family. And I truly realised how fragile life can be," she said. "I hope that, after some time, his relatives will find a way to appreciate life again."