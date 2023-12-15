Safe space for suicidal persons to be set up as part of new IMH-SOS collaboration

SINGAPORE – A 24-hour safe space will be set up for suicidal persons to get help from counsellors and social workers. It is an alternative to being hospitalised at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) if they have nowhere else to go to.

The safe space will be set up in 2024 by suicide prevention charity Samaritans of Singapore with support from IMH, as part of a new tie-up to improve suicide prevention. The two organisations signed a memorandum of agreement at the Samaritans’ centre at Outram on Dec 15.

Mr Phua Chun Yat, the Samaritans’ chief operating officer, said the safe space is intended to help de-escalate suicide risk. Currently, the charity’s only alternative for the same purpose is to engage emergency services, which may be costly in the long run. “(The safe space) is meant to be a 24/7 facility when someone calls us and they’ve got nowhere else to go, because most of the social service agencies are not 24/7,” Mr Phua said.

“Eventually the goal is really see how we can have the different parts of our ecosystem to be able to provide different types of support to (suicidal persons) through the very difficult times that they’re going through.”

He said the ecosystem includes IMH, the Samaritans, family service centres, and other organisations which encounter suicidal persons, such as general practitioner clinics and social service agencies.

Associate Professor Daniel Fung, chief executive of IMH, said there is a need for a space outside the hospital for suicidal persons to tide them over. “The hospital is a safe and secure place that is also potentially traumatising – it’s isolated, it’s not in the community, it’s in a hospital. And for our hospital, unfortunately, there’s still a stigma. So people are reluctant to seek help until it’s so bad. So having this may give people the solace of finding a place where they have someone to talk to.”

He added: “Suicidality is a temporary state. The feeling will go away and you can keep (suicidal persons) safe for that period, help them to find an anchor in their lives.”

The space, which is still being planned, is not meant for a person to stay at for long – it provides an immediate service in a time of crisis.

There were 476 suicides reported in Singapore in 2022, the highest since 2000, and a 25.9 per cent increase from 2021. More than a quarter of the suicides involved those aged 10 to 29 – another high in over two decades.

Under the new collaboration, the Samaritans and IMH will share their best practices and train each other’s care teams to manage cases of distress and identify mental illnesses.

The two organisations also hope to create a framework of best practices for social service agencies to operate crisis helplines, and a two-way referral system between IMH and the Samaritans to better support suicidal individuals.

Prof Fung said: “It’s important to have standards and guidelines on how to manage (and) identify (mental) illness, differentiate it from distress and social issues, and I think this shared training and collaboration will just strengthen this over time. ”

He said while IMH diagnoses and treats mental illnesses, the Samaritans provides hope to those feeling suicidal by connecting them with a community that cares for them.