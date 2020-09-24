Safe management measures to protect Kusu Island pilgrims

Only 500 visitors a day will be permitted on Kusu Island during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

This is to provide them with a safe environment amid the coronavirus situation, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a statement yesterday.

The authority, which is responsible for managing the island, added that from Oct 17 to Nov 14, each ferry to and from the island will carry no more than 50 passengers.

The first ferry each day will depart Marina South Pier at 7am and the last will leave Kusu Island at 7pm.

The island is home to a Chinese temple and three Malay shrines. The annual pilgrimage attracts thousands of devotees who visit the Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple.

Reservations are required and can be made starting from next Monday for a maximum of five people in each application at https://go.gov.sg/kps2020 or by scanning a QR code on the SLA's website.

The SLA will send a confirmation e-mail to successful applicants that must be shown for verification when buying ferry tickets, which can be purchased on the day of the visit.

Additional safe management measures include allowing only 30 people inside the temple, and no more than 15 people within the keramat, at any one time.

Overnight stays and bringing pets to the island are not allowed.

During the pilgrimage season, all regular ferries to St John's Island will not stop at Kusu Island on their return trips to Marina South Pier.

Private ferries and yachts are not allowed to berth at Kusu Island's jetties.

