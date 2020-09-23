Safe management measures in place to protect Kusu Island visitors during pilgrimage season

SINGAPORE - Only up to 500 visitors a day will be permitted on Kusu Island during the upcoming pilgrimage season to provide them with a safe environment, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 23).

The authority, which is responsible for managing the island, added that from Oct 17 to Nov 14, each ferry to and from the island will carry no more than 50 passengers.

The first ferry of the day will depart Marina South Pier at 7am and the last one will leave Kusu Island at 7pm.

The island is home to a Chinese temple and three Malay shrines. The annual pilgrimage attracts thousands of devotees who visit the Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple.

Reservations are required and can be made starting from Sept 28 for a maximum of five people per application via this link or by scanning a QR code found on the SLA's website.

The SLA will send a confirmation e-mail to successful applicants that has to be shown for verification purposes when buying ferry tickets.

Ferry tickets can be purchased on the day of visit.

Additional safe management measures include allowing only 30 people inside the temple at any one time, with no more than 15 people within the keramat. Overnight stays and bringing pets to the island are not allowed.

During the pilgrimage season, all regular ferry services to St John's Island will not stop by Kusu Island on its return trip to Marina South Pier.

Private ferries and yachts are not allowed to berth at Kusu Island's jetties.

