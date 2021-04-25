Safe management lapses found at workplace of community case

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday that it has inspected close to 900 workplaces for Covid-19 safe management measures (SMM) since the start of this month and fined about 10 companies for breaches.

In a Facebook post, MOM said when Covid-19 community cases occur, it conducts checks on the relevant workplaces to ensure measures are in place to prevent further transmission.

Yesterday, MOM said it inspected the workplace of a recent community case and found several lapses.

Inspectors looked for precautions to limit physical interaction. For activities such as goods delivery, these include staggering delivery times and controlling access for different suppliers. Other requirements include physical spacing of at least one metre between workstations.

MOM said some lapses observed at that workplace included the lack of demarcation for safe distancing, with chairs in a meeting room not placed a metre apart; failure to appoint a safe management officer; and failure to ensure regular temperature checks and proper control of access for employees and visitors.

There was also a lack of monitoring plans for safe management measures, inspection checklists and follow-up plans for employees as well as cleaning records.

MOM had previously indicated that such measures should include an evacuation plan to be executed when there are unwell employees, especially those suspected to have Covid-19.

MOM said it would be ordering the workplace to close because of these lapses.

The ministry added that it would continue to step up enforcement efforts to ensure proper implementation of prevailing safe management measures at workplaces.

MOM noted that although there had been some relaxation of these requirements since April 5, it was important employers continued to provide a safe working environment.

The easing of measures included allowing up to 75 per cent of employees to be at the workplace at any one time, up from 50 per cent, with working from home no longer the default.

>38,000 Number of workplaces inspected for any violations of safe management measures between March last year and the end of March this year. >300 Number of fines issued in the same period. 140 Number of firms ordered to stop work due to serious breaches.

MOM added in the Facebook post: "To safeguard livelihoods and businesses, we must continue to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission at workplaces by ensuring that all SMM requirements are strictly adhered to. Non-compliant employers could be fined, prosecuted, or ordered to shut in cases of severe lapses."

First-time offenders can be fined up to $1,000 and repeat offenders up to $2,000.

Earlier this month, MOM said it had inspected more than 38,000 workplaces for any violations of safe management measures between March 2020 and the end of March this year. Fines were issued to more than 300 companies with close to 140 ordered to cease operations for serious breaches.

Justin Ong