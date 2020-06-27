Safe distancing with ease

Price Kaki is just one of many platforms helping you shop and dine safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Get more help for different needs here:

SPACE OUT

Find out how crowded malls, supermarkets, post offices and markets are from this website launched by the Urban Redevelopment Authority. Information is searchable by location name as well as on an island map. Everything is colour-coded for easy viewing. Go to: www.spaceout.gov.sg

CROWDY

Developed by a citizen engineer, this website shows crowd levels at supermarkets near you, retrieving data about popular times from Google Maps.

It also provides information for smaller neighbourhood grocery stores, which are not listed on the Space Out website. Go to: crowdy-2020.herokuapp.com

DAISO CROWD STATUS

With long queues forming at its outlets on the first day of Singapore's phase two reopening, Japanese discount store chain Daiso started providing live updates on Instagram about crowding in its stores.

The retailer is now making things even easier for customers, with a dedicated webpage on crowd levels at its stores islandwide. It is updated in two-hour blocks, with colour-coded information.

To avoid queues, visit only when the time block is green. Go to: daisosg.myshopify.com/pages/daiso-crowd-status

WHERE GOT SLOT

If you prefer to continue shopping for groceries from the comfort of your couch, check out this website to see which supermarket has available delivery slots before painfully stalking each platform. Go to: www.yourblazeguard.com/where-got-slot

I AM A CCB (COMMUNITY CARE BUDDY)

To stay informed and be entertained by a large number of available resources amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, visit this cheekily named portal for all the best shopping and food deals, news updates and ideas on things you can do.

And if the days are blurring into one another, the Singlish-heavy portal has a date and time feature that keeps track of how many days it has been since Singapore entered phase two of its economy reopening. Go to: iamaccb.sg

Yip Wai Yee