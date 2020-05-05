Safe distancing enforcement officer stabbed

A safe distancing enforcement officer from the National Parks Board (NParks) was stabbed in Sengkang yesterday. His attacker, a 61-year-old man, has been arrested and will be charged in court with attempted murder tomorrow, police said.

The man was cutting plants illegally without a mask along the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector when NParks officers approached him. He became aggressive and attacked one officer with a sharp instrument. The officer was wounded in his chest, arm and hand and has been warded for surgery.

Separately, a woman who was not wearing a mask and assaulted a member of the public has been arrested and will be charged today.

The safe distancing measures aim to bring the number of cases down. Yesterday saw 573 new Covid-19 cases reported, of which five were Singapore residents. The total number of cases here to date is 18,778.