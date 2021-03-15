SAF to replace IPPT preparatory, remedial training with new FIT programme from April 1

SINGAPORE - Instead of attending remedial or voluntary preparatory training for failing their individual physical proficiency test (IPPT), operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will from April 1, 2021, need to complete a new 10-session NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) announced this on Monday (March 15) as it unveiled plans for NS FIT to be available at 45 locations islandwide. There are currently 13 sites where NSmen can undergo training.

Under the new programme, NSmen will be able to choose from at least six different NS FIT training activities to fulfil the required 10 sessions.

They can register for sessions through the ns.sg portal from March 25.

Currently, those unable to pass IPPT can opt for 10 voluntary IPPT preparatory training (IPT) sessions, or participate in up to 20 remedial training (RT) sessions.

Brigadier-General Kenneth Liow, director of National Service Affairs, said NS FIT would streamline this "complicated" system of annual fitness requirements into one common programme

Each NS FIT session, lasting approximately 60 to 75 minutes, can be easily fit into NSmen's busy schedules, he added.

"The vast majority of our NSmen meet their fitness requirements," said BG Liow. "NS FIT is aimed at trying to promote a more healthy and active lifestyle."

The programme is one of the NS review committee's initiatives and also a collaboration between the SAF, Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Sport Singapore (SportSG).

The three organisations had in 2017 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote fitness and health among NSmen.

On top of existing training locations at parks, Safra gyms and Fitness Conditioning Centres (FCCs) within army camps, NSmen can choose to undergo NS FIT at an additional three upcoming gym sites under ActiveSG - the national movement for sport - and 29 locations under HPB's Quick HIIT (high intensity interval training) banner.

The Quick HIIT programme, started in 2018 as a first initiative under the MOU, is conducted seven days a week at malls, community spaces and SportSG facilities.

It is open to the general public and features short bursts of high-intensity exercises that build strength, endurance and aerobic fitness over time.

This is similar to metabolic circuit sessions conducted at FCCs, which also offer activities focused on aerobic threshold, weight loss, sports and IPPT-specific exercises.

Sessions at the Safra gyms are customised based on individual needs, and should an NSman decide to attend NS FIT at one, he will have to compete all 10 sessions at either of the six dedicated FIT @ Safra gyms.

The programme at the upcoming ActiveSG gym sites - in Bedok, Jurong East and Tampines - will be confirmed later.

The 10 sessions include one IPPT attempt, to be taken at the NSman's choosing. If he passes the test before the 10 sessions, he will not need to fulfil the remainder.

NS FIT was trialled from 2018 to 2019 with about 250 NSmen, including a brigade commanded by Colonel (NS) Michael Hua, 49.

He said: "The feedback we got from the guys from the ground was (that) it gives them flexibility, and offers convenience. More importantly, it allows them to integrate fitness into their lifestyles."

NSmen's friends and family can also join them in their Quick HIIT sessions by booking a slot using HPB's Healthy 365 mobile app.

Home Team's NSmen will also adopt NS FIT from June onwards. They will be able to undergo FIT sessions at Home Team premises, HomeTeamNS Clubhouses and ActiveSG gyms.