SAF to hold regular live-firing military drills next week

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will conduct military exercises across Singapore next week, including live-firing exercises by the army and air force.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) disclosed the plans in a statement yesterday, and advised the public not to be alarmed and to keep clear of the exercise areas.

Mindef makes this routine announcement of SAF exercises on a weekly basis.

The statement said the army will conduct live-firing exercises in Pasir Laba (Safti) Live Firing Area from 8am on Monday to 8am the following Monday. Live ammunition and flares will be used.

Sea vessels and craft sailing through the Western Johor Strait during this period are to keep within the 75m Navigable Sea Lane and not to stray into the Live Firing Boundary.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force will conduct live-firing exercises around Pulau Sudong, Pulau Pawai and Pulau Senang from Monday to Friday from 7am to 11pm, and from Saturday to Sunday from 12.01am to 11.59pm. The three areas are proclaimed manoeuvring and firing grounds.

Flares will be released during night firing.

The public is advised to keep clear of these three locations which lie within the live firing areas.

The army will also conduct military exercises in the following areas: Seletar, Marsiling, Jalan Bahar, Neo Tiew, Lim Chu Kang, Jalan Kwok Min, Tuas, Upper Jurong, Hong Kah, Ama Keng, Bedok Jetty, Kranji, Lentor, Simpang, Sembawang and Mandai.

These will take place from 8am on Monday to 8am the following Monday. Blanks and thunderflashes will be used.

Trespassing into SAF restricted areas is an offence punishable by law with a fine of $1,000, two years in prison, or both.