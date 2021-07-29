SAF to conduct training exercise at F1 Pit Building on Aug 2

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will conduct a military training exercise at the F1 Pit Building in Marina Bay from Monday (Aug 2).

In its weekly news release on military and live firing activities, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Thursday that the exercise from noon on Monday to 8am on Tuesday will involve ground and aerial elements.

Training ammunition will be used.

"To ensure public safety and to prevent public alarm, the area will be cordoned off to the public. The public is advised not to be alarmed and to keep clear of the area," said Mindef.

Stakeholders in the immediate vicinity of the F1 Pit Building have been informed of the exercise and are advised to stay clear of the area during the period, it said.

Aerial activities such as kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying unmanned aircraft such as drones will not be allowed within a temporary restricted area from 3pm to 10pm on Monday.

The temporary restricted area covers a portion of the Marina Bay area next to the F1 Pit Building, and extends to the Marina Barrage more than 1km away.

The SAF will also be conducting military exercises next week in various locations, including in Mandai, Neo Tiew, Ama Keng and Pasir Ris.

Blanks and thunderflashes will be used, said Mindef.

Trespassing into SAF restricted areas is an offence punishable by law with a fine of $1,000, two years in prison, or both.