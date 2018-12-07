SAF to conduct routine live firing exercises from Dec 10 to 17

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be conducting military exercises across Singapore next week, including live-firing exercises by the army and the air force.

In a statement on Friday (Dec 7), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) revealed these plans and advised the public not to be alarmed and to keep clear of the exercise areas.

The army will conduct live-firing exercises in Pasir Laba (Safti) Live Firing Area from next Monday, 8am, to the following Monday (Dec 17), 8am. Live ammunition and flares will be used.

Sea vessels and crafts sailing through the Western Johor Straits during this period are to keep within the 75m Navigable Sea Lane and not to stray into the Live Firing Boundary.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force will conduct live-firing exercises around Pulau Sudong, Pulau Pawai and Pulau Senang - which are proclaimed manoeuvring and firing grounds - from Monday to Friday (Dec 14) daily from 7am to 11pm, and from Dec 15 to Dec 16 from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

Flares will be released during night firing. The public is advised to keep clear of these three locations which lie within the live-firing areas.

The army will also be conducting military exercises in the following areas: Seletar, Marsiling, Jalan Bahar, Neo Tiew, Lim Chu Kang, Jalan Kwok Min, Tuas, Upper Jurong, Hong Kah, Ama Keng, Bedok Jetty, Kranji, Lentor, Simpang, Sembawang, and Mandai.

These will take place from next Monday, 8am, to the following Monday, 8am. Blanks and thunderflashes will be used.

Trespassing into SAF restricted areas is an offence punishable by law with a fine of $1,000, two years in prison, or both.

Mindef makes this routine announcement of SAF exercises on a weekly basis.