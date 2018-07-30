SAF team detonates war relic at Woodlands construction site

SINGAPORE - A team from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) detonated a war relic after it was found at a construction site in Woodlands Road on Sunday morning (July 29).

The Singapore Army shared a video in a Facebook post on Monday morning of the SAF's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at the site.

Referring to the relic as an unexploded ordnance (UXO), SAF said it was later assessed to be a 15cm high-explosive projectile.

"It was safely disposed by our SAF EOD team at approximately 9pm yesterday onsite," SAF added.

The video shows the team preparing to detonate the projectile.

Earlier, the police said in a Facebook post that there would be a road closure from 8pm to 9pm in Mandai Road between Mandai Quarry and Mandai Link in both directions for the detonation.

Traffic Police officers were stationed at the location to direct motorists, with the public advised to avoid the area.