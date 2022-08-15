SAF takes part in multilateral exercise involving 13 countries for the first time

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces has, for the first time, taken part in a multilateral exercise involving assets and personnel from 13 countries, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Monday (Aug 15).

Held in Indonesia from Aug 1 to Aug 14, the inaugural exercise was named Exercise Super Garuda Shield to reflect its expanded scope, with many countries participating or observing for the first time, Mindef added in its statement.

Exercise Garuda Shield is an annual bilateral exercise between the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom).

The other countries involved in this year's expanded exercise included New Zealand, France, Malaysia, India and Canada.

Assistant Chief of General Staff (Operations)-Designate, Brigadier-General Adrian Teng, said: "Exercise Super Garuda Shield allowed participating armed forces to collaborate and share knowledge, enhancing the cooperation among partner nations.

"It was a valuable opportunity to train alongside the TNI, Indopacom and participating countries, as well as to strengthen professional exchanges and friendships among our armed forces."

Both the Singapore Army and the Republic of Singapore Navy took part in the exercise with troops and assets. The army participated in a staff planning exercise that culminated in a field training exercise with the Australian Army, Indopacom and TNI, said Mindef.

The navy's Endurance-class landing ship tank RSS Resolution and Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme took part in a series of manoeuvre and communication exercises in the waters around Riau Islands, Batam and Singkep, together with six ships from the Indonesian Navy and the United States Navy.

The US Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement on Aug 3 that more than 4,000 combined forces personnel participated in the exercise.