SAF simulate attack on water and power plants, national agencies defend in cyber drill

SINGAPORE - Malicious cyber attacks could poison Singapore’s water supply or cause a massive blackout, and over the last two days, more than 100 people engaged in an exercise to learn how to defend Singapore against these.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, some 55 employees from the cyber-security teams of 16 national agencies such as Singtel, SMRT, Sembcorp and ST Engineering joined specialists from the newly formed fourth arm of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in the inaugural Critical Infrastructure Defence Exercise (Cidex).

It is the first cyber-defence exercise since SAF’s Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) was formed in October, and also likely the largest drill of its kind in Singapore.

DIS specialists took on the role of state-sponsored hackers or ransomeware cyber criminals to attack water treatment and distribution plants and power grid system of a fictional “Mystira” state, while those from the national agencies defended.

Not all of it took place in cyberspace, with structures built from real pipes, generators and solar panels equipped with more than 100 sensors representing water and power plants.

These structures are linked to more than 300 websites and VPNs (virtual private networks) so that when a wave of attack against a water plant began, light switches on a real tap blinked – a warning that was fed back live to the 55 defenders in a separate room.

The Ministry of Defence said the structures had been built in the last seven years, and that preparations for the exercise had begun nine months ago. More of such exercises with other national agencies will be held, simulating attacks on other critical infrastructure.

“We cannot defend Singapore alone, and we will continue to work with partners to make sure our national cyberspace is safe,” said Military Expert 6 William Teo, head organising secretariat of this year’s Cidex.

The other national agencies that participated are the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority, Land Transport Authority, M1, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Pavilion Energy, the Pubic Utilities Board, Senoko energy, Singapore LNG Corporation, SP Group, Tuas Power and YTL PowerSeraya.

Each sent between two and five participants, who were then formed into groups to identify attacks in real time, before recommending mitigating strategies to take.

In a real-world scenario, they would have to work with their system administrators and management, largely independent of the DIS, to defend against attacks.

Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong said threats in the digital space have been increasing with regularity and scale, and that Singapore needs to be better at dealing and mitigating these.

The setting up of the DIS and the inaugural Cidex are positive steps that Singapore has taken.

“Any breach on critical infrastructure could have potentially severe consequences,” Lieutenant-General Ong added. “The way systems are connected with one another today, any breach on one could potentially also affect other systems. This is the nature of the hyper-connected world that we live in.”