SAF sends medical team to Egypt to treat casualties from Gaza

The two-person SAF medical team with French Armed Forces personnel prior to boarding FS Dixmude, a landing helicopter dock with modern hospital facilities. PHOTO: SINGAPORE EMBASSY IN CAIRO
SINGAPORE – A two-person medical team from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has arrived in El Arish, located in the north of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, to support ongoing medical operations to treat casualties from Gaza.

The move is in support of Singapore’s humanitarian aid contributions to Gaza, wrote Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a Facebook post on Jan 19.

The medical team comprises Lieutenant-Colonel (Dr) Nazirul Hannan Abdul Aziz, a specialist in Emergency Medicine, and Military Expert 3 Jimmy Woo Ying Ming (left), who specialises as an operating theatre scrub nurse and in perioperative nursing.

The two men will operate on board the French Armed Forces’ FS Dixmude, a landing helicopter dock with modern hospital facilities, at the El Arish port.

“Best wishes for their deployment,” wrote Dr Ng.

Military Expert 3 Jimmy Woo Ying Ming (left), who specialises as an operating theatre scrub nurse and in perioperative nursing, and Lieutenant-Colonel (Dr) Nazirul Hannan Abdul Aziz, a specialist in Emergency Medicine. PHOTO: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK

In November 2023, a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) plane with 46 SAF personnel – including pilots, aircrew, engineers and army security personnel – carried supplies such as medicine, sanitation items and food for civilians in Gaza to Egypt.

There, the supplies were handed to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), which transported and distributed them to civilians in Gaza.

Dr Ng said then that SAF’s Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre will continue to work with other agencies to provide relief as the crisis evolves.

