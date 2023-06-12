SAF regular serviceman found dead at Changi Naval Base; death not related to training

The case has been classified as an unnatural death and the police are investigating. ST PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: MARK CHEONG
Aqil Hamzah
Updated
40 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – A regular serviceman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was found dead at Changi Naval Base on Monday morning.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the man was discovered at about 8.50am, and the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death and the police are investigating, although they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief,” the statement said.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top