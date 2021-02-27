SAF regular dies after completing his own training at Kranji Camp

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died yesterday morning after completing his own physical training at Kranji Camp.

The 39-year-old felt unwell after the training and was evacuated to Kranji Camp Medical Centre at 8.30am, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

He was conscious when being taken to National University Hospital (NUH) at 8.50am, but he suffered a cardiac arrest on the way.

Mindef said efforts to resuscitate him were made immediately.

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 9.10am. The serviceman was pronounced dead at 10.58am.

Mindef and SAF extended their condolences to his family, and the press release said the SAF is assisting them in their time of grief.

The Straits Times understands that no safety time-out has been called.

In 2017, a 44-year-old SAF regular serviceman died after losing consciousness in Pasir Laba Camp. Second Warrant Officer Sim Poh Wah lost consciousness shortly before 8am on Feb 10 that year and was taken to Pasir Laba Camp Medical Centre.

He was then taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Medics continued attempts to resuscitate him on the way. But he was pronounced dead at 9am, 15 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

In 2015, a 49-year-old SAF regular serviceman died after he was found unconscious in Stagmont Camp. Master Warrant Officer Jude Sebastian Vincent was found on the morning of April 17 and taken to the medical centre in the camp at 10.35am.

At 11am, he was taken to NUH, with medics continuing attempts to resuscitate him on the way.

He was pronounced dead a few minutes before noon.