SAF names 4 awards after 'enciks'

At 54 years old, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Ng Siak Ping - nicknamed Lungless - still gets a perfect score for his annual fitness test.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Sergeant Major does 50 push-ups and 50 sit-ups as well as completes his 2.4km run in nine minutes for his individual physical proficiency test - a feat he credits to "commitment, discipline and professionalism".

The former Regimental Sergeant Major of the elite 1st Commando Battalion also represented the army in the ranger and pathfinder courses conducted by the US Army.

CWO Ng was one of four army "legendary enciks" to have challenge trophies named after them in a ceremony at Pasir Laba Camp last Monday.

The re-naming of the trophies is a good way to recognise the men's service to the SAF, inspire the next generation of warrant officers, and anchor what they represent "in terms of values and attributes that are foundational for the Warrant Officer Corps", said the Ministry of Defence ( Mindef).

The trophies are awarded to top trainees from the Warfighter-Company Sergeant Major and Basic Warfighter-Platoon Sergeant courses for achieving excellence in areas such as combat skills and foot drills.

Besides CWO Ng, the other three men who had trophies named after them are former SAF Sergeant Major CWO (Retired) Joseph Koa; Captain (Retired) Shamsudin Shadan, also known as King of the Parade Square; and Captain (Retired) Hong Seng Mak, or Tiger Hong.

WHAT DRIVES HIM Running is not just a hobby, but also my lifelong dedication to maintaining high standards of fitness. I need to walk the talk, you see, because people look to me as a role model. CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER NG SIAK PING, on his motivation.

Warrant officers, who are responsible for enforcing regimentation and discipline as well as ensuring soldiers' training standards are often called "enciks" in the army - Malay for "mister".

CWO Ng, who is the top-ranking warrant officer in the SAF, spends at least 15 minutes every day running or doing static physical training. He said: "Running is not just a hobby, but also my lifelong dedication to maintaining high standards of fitness. I need to walk the talk, you see, because people look to me as a role model."

The Combat Skill-at-Arms Challenge Trophy has been renamed Ng Siak Ping Challenge Trophy.

The challenge is conducted during the Warfighter-Company Sergeant Major Course that runs twice a year.

Former Sergeant Major Joseph Koa, 60, who enlisted in 1976 and retired from the SAF in 2014, had the Section Skill-at-Arms Challenge Trophy named after him. It is now called the Joseph Koa Challenge Trophy. The defence executive officer at the Safti Military Institute said: "For this trophy, the trainee has to go through a series of skill tests, like weapon tests and casualty evacuation as a section.

"The smallest unit that makes a difference to a bigger operational unit is a section. Getting the section skilled at what they do is fundamental. So during my time in 9th Singapore Division, I emphasised this."

Capt (Ret) Shamsudin, 86, and Capt (Ret) Hong, 83, were warrant officers before they retired as captains.

The Best Drill Award has been re-named the Shamsudin bin Shadan Challenge Trophy, while the Individual Skill-At-Arms Challenge Trophy is now called the Tiger Hong Challenge Trophy.

CWO Ng hopes the trophy named after him can inspire future warrant officers. "If I expect courage, commitment and integrity from my soldiers, then I must demonstrate these qualities myself," he added.