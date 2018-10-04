SAF must exploit data more intelligently to stay ahead: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must learn to use and exploit data more intelligently in order to stay ahead, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Thursday (Oct 4).

"In analogue terms, whichever military builds stronger capability in digital data exploitation will have the equivalent of greater firepower and manoeuvrability," he said, adding that its impact is "all pervasive".

He was giving the keynote address at the Ministry of Defence Productivity and Innovation in Daily Efforts (Pride) Symposium at Nanyang Polytechnic in Ang Mo Kio.

The annual event recognises the achievements and contributions of units and individuals in promoting a culture of organisational excellence, innovation and productivity in Mindef and the SAF.

A total of 67 awards were given in recognition of innovation and work improvement efforts that achieved savings of more than $158 million in the last financial year (2017).

Dr Ng said the momentum for this millennium's global industrial revolution has been "quite astonishing" based on digitisation and "datafication".

With increasing digitisation came increasing precision, he said, adding that the impact of precision is not only on artillery, but "the entire force structures of modern militaries are predicated on a digital battlefield".

"If for any reason, the world reverts to analogue - complete power failure, no Wi-Fi, no data transmission - we would be at a disadvantage instantaneously," he said.

Giving an example of SAF efforts, Dr Ng said facial recognition will increasingly be used to screen both vehicles and personnel entering and leaving camps and bases.

Among the award winners were the army's Maintenance and Engineering Formation, and the Air Power Generation Command from the air force.

Both won the Minister for Defence Award, which is given to a unit or department in Mindef and the SAF for doing well in productivity and innovation, organisational excellence, resource optimisation and staff well-being.