SAF investigating online photo of servicemen during training that bore racist caption

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is investigating a photo posted on social media that featured its servicemen during training, and was accompanied by a racial slur.

The photo, which was put up on Instagram Stories on March 13, showed six soldiers with camouflage paint on their faces, posing with their rifles in a forested area.

It was accompanied by a caption that said: “Chiong sua n*****s”, using a racial slur that has long been used to degrade black people. The Instagram account that posted it has since been made private and removed its profile picture.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Defence said the SAF holds its service personnel to “high standards of discipline and integrity”.

It said that there are clear policies and rules on unauthorised photography in restricted areas, adding that the SAF does not condone the use of derogatory or abusive language. Restricted areas may include places such as SAF camps and training areas.

“The SAF... will take appropriate disciplinary actions against those found to have broken the rules or engaged in misconduct.”

In 2014, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a written parliamentary reply that servicemen are warned that it is an offence to take unauthorised photos, with the severity of the punishment determined on a case-by-case basis.

This takes into consideration the extent of the security breach and any mitigating factors, with heavier punishments given to repeat offenders and those whose actions have resulted in security breaches.