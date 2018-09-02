SAF investigating man in No. 4 uniform with insignia suggesting he is a high-ranking officer

A photo of the man shows him wearing the green pixellated "number four" Army uniform, adorned with several badges and patches.
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is investigating a man who has been seen in Punggol donning a Singapore Army uniform with an insignia which suggested he was a high ranking officer.

A photo of the man, posted on The Reservist Facebook page on Saturday, shows him wearing the green pixellated "number four" Army uniform, adorned with several badges and patches.

The rank on the uniform appears to be that of major and the man also sports a tattoo on his right upper arm.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Sunday (Sept 2) that the SAF is aware of the matter and investigations are on-going.

"Impersonation of SAF personnel is a serious offence, and offenders will be liable for prosecution," Mindef added.

Comments on the Facebook post suggest that the man has been seen a few times around Hougang and Punggol.

Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News also reported on Sunday that an unnamed employee of a Punggol coffeeshop confirmed that they had seen the man around at least two to three times.

