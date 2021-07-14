SAF hosts Exercise Suman Warrior virtually with members of five-power pact

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has successfully hosted the 30th edition of Exercise Suman Warrior, and for the first time it was held in a virtual format.

The multilateral exercise is held under the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). It involved 132 representatives from the FPDA's member nations Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Britain, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday (July 14).

From July 5 to Wednesday, the participants took part in a command post exercise focused on the planning of land-based operations, the Ministry added.

The annual exercise was not held last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colonel Mohamed Feroz, Commander of the 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade and leader of this year's SAF delegation, said: "The conduct of Exercise Suman Warrior amidst the Covid-19 situation highlights the strong commitment of member nations to the FPDA, as well as the resilience of the Arrangements.

"The exercise also allows us to learn from one another and enhance interoperability among the armed forces of member nations."

Apart from Exercise Suman Warrior, the SAF also regularly participates in other FPDA exercises such as Exercise Bersama Lima and Exercise Bersama Shield.

The FPDA was formed in 1971 as a collective defence agreement following Britain's withdrawal of military forces from east of the Suez Canal.

It serves as a platform for the five member nations to share knowledge and discuss possible courses of action against external threats.