SAF has kept operational edge despite Covid-19: Ng Eng Hen

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has maintained its operational edge despite the wide-ranging impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted exercises and delayed acquisitions, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

A six-to nine-month disruption caused by the disease, which first surfaced in China late last year, would not have a huge impact on the SAF's operational edge as there are various cohorts in units, so capabilities were maintained.

It will be different if the disruptions last two to three years, Dr Ng added.

"The short answer is so far, no foreseen impact. Critical operations continue, capabilities maintained, and we are hoping to resume overseas training," he told reporters in a virtual interview last Thursday ahead of SAF Day tomorrow.

The officer and specialist cadet schools had continued operating throughout the circuit breaker period, noted Dr Ng, and basic military training was stopped for only a few weeks.

"Our recruitment of regulars is ongoing, so in terms of generation of units, we have not seen any disruption or diminution."

Overseas training for the SAF was suspended and more than 6,000 servicemen and women were mobilised for the national fight against Covid-19, including in areas such as running foreign worker dormitories and contact tracing operations.

Dr Ng was responding to a question on the overall impact of the pandemic on the SAF.

Beyond the immediate fallout from the crisis, he reiterated that the SAF has to remain strong in an uncertain external environment, with the most obvious being heightened contestation between the United States and China.

Asean faces additional stress with the prospect of slower growth, greater public debt and rising unemployment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen than 10 million people infected worldwide.

At the same time, known threats remain, be it in the South China Sea, or in terrorism and cyber security.

He said: "So the question to us from a national security perspective is, how does Singapore navigate our small vessel amid turbulent waters and large ocean liners that are criss-crossing and changing lanes?

"As a small country, we know it takes very little to tip us over. So, for the SAF, we need to be alert, to be strong to defend our sovereignty and national interest."

Singapore will be "acutely impacted" in both trade and security as it cannot avoid the effects of the growing competition, he said.

NEED TO REMAIN ALERT As a small country, we know it takes very little to tip us over. So, for the SAF, we need to be alert, to be strong to defend our sovereignty and national interest. DEFENCE MINISTER NG ENG HEN

Dr Ng said he was looking forward to meeting both US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in person later this year if conditions permit, adding that this was a "significant, if not must-do deliverable".

There are also plans to meet Asean and Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus partners in Vietnam in October.

Providing an update on the SAF's hardware renewal and training projects, Dr Ng said some would be delayed as a result of the fallout from the pandemic, although most others remained on track.

Delivery of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) new helicopters and the navy's German-made submarines would be delayed by up to a year each, due to supply chain disruptions from the pandemic.

The H225M medium-lift and CH-47F heavy-lift helicopters would be delivered from early next year onwards, instead of the end of this year, as earlier projected. These helicopters are meant to replace the current Super Pumas and Chinooks, which are facing obsolescence.

The new ones have better lift and reach capabilities, and will enable the RSAF to meet the SAF's requirements more efficiently, with fewer helicopters and less manpower.

The first of four Invincible-class submarines is expected to be delivered to Singapore by 2022 instead of next year.

Safti City, a military training facility to be built in western Singapore, will also be delayed by six to nine months, with its construction suspended during the two-month circuit breaker period. It is now expected to be completed in 2024 instead of 2023.

But the acquisition of the next-generation F-35 fighter jets - the first four to be delivered by 2026 - and the navy's upcoming six multi-role combat vessels by 2030 remains on track, said Dr Ng.

The same goes for the development of training facilities in Queensland, Australia, with major construction expected to start this year, and the establishment of a fighter training detachment in Guam, in the US, by 2029.

With a full recovery next year still uncertain, the Ministry of Defence and the SAF are taking measures to cut costs where possible without compromising critical operations or reducing the SAF's medium-and long-term capabilities, said Dr Ng.

But the SAF has continued to beef up its capabilities. The Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) community and the Defence Cyber Organisation have added 150 people to their ranks in the past year, he said.

The army has enhanced its Island Defence Task Force, including establishing a new island defence C4I surveillance and reconnaissance battalion to manage its digital communication systems by the end of this year.

Since last month, the navy's Maritime Security Task Force has also been restructured to better respond to evolving threats like terrorism and to coordinate maritime security operations. The navy aims to add new capabilities, such as new purpose-built and auxiliary vessels, and boarding teams.

In the meantime, four refurbished patrol boats equipped with less-lethal options like laser dazzlers will be ready for operational duties in the next few months.

The SAF will gradually resume more training and overseas exercises, said Dr Ng. For instance, the frigate RSS Supreme will set sail for Hawaii next month to participate in Exercise Rimpac, which will involve 24 ships from 11 nations.

More in-camp training for operationally ready national servicemen will also resume in the coming months, including Individual Physical Proficiency Tests.