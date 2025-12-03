SAF delivers more than 7 tonnes of aid supplies to Thailand following deadly floods

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Changi RHCC director Lew Tze Soon (right) handing over the humanitarian aid supplies to General Saravut Janpum (left), Commanding General of Armed Forces Development Command, witnessed by Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, General Ukris Boontanondha.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) delivered more than seven tonnes of humanitarian aid supplies to Thailand on Dec 3 in the wake of deadly floods that have claimed over 175 lives.

In a Facebook post on Dec 3, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that the delivery of aid supplies, was coordinated by the Changi RHCC (Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre).

More than seven tonnes of aid contributed by the SAF was transported via The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s C-130 transport aircraft. The relief items include food, water, medicine and hygiene supplies.

“This humanitarian assistance underscores the close and longstanding bilateral defence relations between Singapore and Thailand,” MINDEF said.

Severe monsoon rains, tropical storms and cyclones have triggered widespread flooding and landslides across South-east Asia and Sri Lanka, causing loss of lives, mass displacements, destruction of homes and severe damage to critical infrastructure. About 1,450 people in the region have been killed by the deadly downpours as at Dec 3.

Floods have also struck Indonesia, where the death toll from the deluge and landslides has surpassed 600, and Malaysia, where around 8,500 people remain displaced in temporary relief centres on Dec 2.

The Singapore Red Cross said on Dec 1 that it is committing $250,000 to support five of its regional counterparts in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, whose communities have been affected by the recent adverse weather.

On Dec 1, 822 Singaporeans returned home from Hat Yai after they had e-registered with or reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) during the disaster.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had said that he appreciated “the dedication of MFA’s consular response teams who have worked tirelessly on the ground to reach Singaporeans and help bring them home”, and also thanked the Thai government.

A day later, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also commended the swift assistance of the authorities in Thailand and Malaysia in helping stranded Singaporeans in Hat Yai.

He said that the Republic is “especially grateful” to the authorities in the two countries, adding: “In this time of need, Singapore stands ready to support where we can.”