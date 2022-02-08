SAF conducts night-time anti-terror drill in Buona Vista

SINGAPORE - A counter-terrorism exercise involving a simulated hostage situation was conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at The Star Vista in Buona Vista from Monday (Feb 7) night till early Tuesday.

The exercise was led by the SAF's Special Operations Task Force, and H225M medium-lift helicopters from the Republic of Singapore Air Force were also deployed.

Manufactured by European planemaker Airbus, the H225M helicopters can be used by the SAF for a wide spectrum of operations. This includes aeromedical evacuations, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maritime security operations.

The exercise scenario required the deployed forces to respond to the hostage situation and swiftly neutralise threats within an urban setting.

It aimed to test the SAF's operational readiness and strengthen its response to a range of threats.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: "The SAF continues to train and conduct exercises regularly, even amid the Covid-19 situation, to ensure that it remains operationally ready to safeguard Singapore's sovereignty and security."