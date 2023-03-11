SAF concludes participation in Cobra Gold military exercise in Thailand

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has concluded its participation in a multinational joint military exercise in Thailand.

Led by Chief Guards Officer, Brigadier-General Low Wilson, the 54-member SAF delegation undertook various roles during Exercise Cobra Gold, held from Feb 27 to March 10 in Thailand’s Rayong province.

These include key exercise appointments within the multinational force headquarters, alongside their counterparts from 29 other participating nations, including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence said this year’s exercise focused on combined joint operations to deal with traditional and non-traditional threats, as well as planning and coordination for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise.

“A seven-member team from the Digital and Intelligence Service participated in the Cyber Defence Exercise, where they handled cyber incidents and developed responses to defend an assigned network in various simulated scenarios alongside their counterparts from other participating nations,” said Mindef.

Mindef said a five-member team, comprising combat engineers from the Singapore Army, participated in a multinational Engineer Civic Assistance Programme to construct a multi-purpose building for a school in the province.

Exercise Cobra Gold is one of the largest multinational exercises in the Asia-Pacific region.

The SAF has been a full participant of the Exercise Cobra Gold series since 2000. This year’s exercise was co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command.