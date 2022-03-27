SAF concludes operations in support of Australia's flood relief efforts

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces has concluded its operations in support of the Australian Defence Force's flood relief efforts in Queensland and New South Wales, it said on Sunday (March 27).

Extreme rainfall and heavy flooding occurred across Queensland and New South Wales in late February, claiming at least 20 lives and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate from their homes.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deployed two CH-47F Chinook helicopters from its Oakey detachment in the Australian Army Aviation Training Centre to assist in relief efforts by the Australian Defence Force.

The helicopters, which commenced operations on March 7, transported personnel and emergency supplies.

An RSAF C-130 aircraft and an RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport also delivered a package containing relief supplies from Singapore to Australia.

The mission involved 57 personnel comprising pilots, aircrew, engineers and ground crew.

However, parts of northern New South Wales devastated by floods just weeks ago have been warned of more flash flooding due to heavy storms and rain in the coming days, the New South Wales' Bureau of Meteorology said last Friday.