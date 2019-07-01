SAF building state-of-the-art training facility

(From left) DSTA CEO Tan Peng Yam, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and Chief of Army Goh Si Hou, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of Safti City on June 28, 2019.
(From left) DSTA CEO Tan Peng Yam, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and Chief of Army Goh Si Hou, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of Safti City on June 28, 2019. PHOTO: MINDEF
Published
1 hour ago

Construction of a new, state-of-the-art military training facility in western Singapore, with smart technologies such as targets with "shoot-back" capabilities, will begin soon. It will progressively open from 2023.

The first phase of Safti City, which will eventually be about the size of 100 football fields, will have road networks that can be configured to suit training needs, and over 70 buildings, including those that resemble a transport hub, a museum and malls.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a speech last Friday that the facility promises to be among the most advanced purpose-built military training facilities for urban operations in the world when completed.

It is meant to support the Singapore Armed Forces' needs in training for a wider range of operations, such as homeland security, counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 01, 2019, with the headline 'SAF building state-of-the-art training facility'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content