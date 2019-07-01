SAF building state-of-the-art training facility

Construction of a new, state-of-the-art military training facility in western Singapore, with smart technologies such as targets with "shoot-back" capabilities, will begin soon. It will progressively open from 2023.

The first phase of Safti City, which will eventually be about the size of 100 football fields, will have road networks that can be configured to suit training needs, and over 70 buildings, including those that resemble a transport hub, a museum and malls.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a speech last Friday that the facility promises to be among the most advanced purpose-built military training facilities for urban operations in the world when completed.

It is meant to support the Singapore Armed Forces' needs in training for a wider range of operations, such as homeland security, counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations.