Sacked Tembusu College don accused of sexual misconduct had openly discussed teacher-student relationships

SINGAPORE - Former Tembusu College don Jeremy Fernando, who was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations, had openly discussed the idea of sexual relationships between teachers and students.

In a paper that was part of his 2017 book Why Hasn't Jb Already Disappeared, he wrote that "insemination" can be a part of teaching and could open up students and teachers to possibilities.

In the paper, titled Teach Me Tonight, read by The Straits Times, the academic wrote: "Teaching involves dissemination, spreading, growing, germination, trimming, cutting, pruning - quite possibly, insemination.

"Thus perhaps... to teach, if by teaching one is opening one's students and oneself to possibilities... even if one is taking all care to say no, to teach is to always already f*** one's student; insofar as one is always also being f***ed by her, him, them.

"And, a categorical dismissal of the potential relationality between a student and a teacher - even if this relationship extends to a sexual nature - is to make teaching a mere profession."

Dr Fernando was a fellow at Tembusu College when the academic book was published in 2017.

He taught cross-disciplinary modules at the National University Singapore (NUS), primarily focusing on philosophy and literature. The "Jb" in the book's title refers to French philosopher Jean Baudrillard.

In the paper, which begins with Dr Fernando discussing sex-for-grades scandals, he argues that teaching and learning take place in the bodies of the students and teachers, and that love is the condition of learning.

He adds that teaching does not always entail sex, and discernment is a mark of intelligence. However, the ability to make this choice only comes after being open to the possibility.

The paper was highlighted by a former student of Dr Fernando who, along with other former students, told ST that the student community has been outraged and "disgusted" by the allegations, given that the former teaching staff member was friendly and openly supported gender rights.

The former student, who declined to be named, said that in hindsight, there were warning signs.

"He used to enjoy discussing moral lines such as paedophilia and student-teacher relations," said the undergraduate in his early 20s, adding that the article Teach Me Tonight especially "provokes suspicion (with regard to) his morals".

Another former student, 21, who also declined to be named, said: "It feels like the college and especially the seniors are going through a collective trauma of feeling betrayed. His very persona seemed to go against all notions of toxic masculinity... To find out that he wasn't who he claimed to be all this while was distressing."

She said he formed close friendships with some students who liked his philosophical way of teaching and talking. "Because people in the humanities are usually more liberal, it was easy to believe that he is an open and accepting person."

Several former students recalled that he had even helmed and crafted a compulsory module on respect and consent for students at the university after then NUS undergraduate Monica Baey went public with her experience of being a survivor of voyeurism in 2018.

Ms Baey was filmed in a Eusoff Hall shower by 23-year-old fellow student Nicholas Lim in November 2018. She later took to social media to express her anger when she felt that NUS did not punish him adequately.

Following the public outcry, NUS and other universities made changes to strengthen their disciplinary frameworks against those who commit sexual offences on campus and shore up support for victims of such offences.

Lost job

On Sunday (Oct 18), it emerged that NUS had fired Dr Fernando after investigating complaints that he engaged in sexual misconduct with two students.

While ST understands that a police report has not been filed, the two undergraduate women, who wished neither to be named nor to reveal their ages, reported the issue to the college.

One of the women alleged that Dr Fernando made non-consensual sexual advances, such as kissing and groping her, and performed oral sex while she was drunk.

The other woman said he allegedly tried touching her and kissing her. He later told her not to tell anyone, and that if she did not keep it a secret, he would lose his job.

Dr Fernando did not respond to queries from ST.