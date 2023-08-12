S’poreans want chance to vote for independent candidate: Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE - Mr Tan Kin Lian, former chief executive of NTUC Income who launched his bid for the presidency on Friday, does not expect his running to split the votes among the candidates.

He expects only one independent candidate to be found eligible by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC).

Speaking to the media in his first walkabout at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday since launching his bid, Mr Tan, 75, said: “I expect there will be one candidate who’s non-establishment. There’s nothing for me to worry about.”

He added that if there are two eligible non-establishment candidates, “a telephone call will do”.

Mr Tan told The Straits Times that if entrepreneur George Goh and himself are both found to be eligible, he will speak to Mr Goh to decide if one of them can step down and support the other non-establishment candidate.

“The candidate who steps down can support the other candidate. This is to avoid splitting the non-establishment vote,” he added.

During his bid for the presidency on Aug 11, Mr Tan said he had been prepared to stand aside when Mr Goh expressed interest in contesting, as he thought Mr Goh would be an independent person.

But later, when comments that Mr Goh might not qualify came up, and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song came into the fray, Mr Tan said he wants to offer a chance for Singaporeans to vote for someone who is independent.