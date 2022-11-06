S’poreans cannot have it both ways - wanting more opposition MPs but also an effective PAP govt: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans cannot have it both ways, where many want the People’s Action Party to continue governing Singapore but also have more opposition MPs elected to keep the government on its toes, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

After many years of the PAP in power, many Singaporeans want the party to continue governing the country as it has been doing a good job, and no one else can do it better, he noted.

So they vote for the opposition, fully expecting that the PAP will still be returned to power and can function as effectively regardless of whether it receives strong or weak support at the polls, he said in a speech at the PAP’s biennial party conference on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we cannot have it both ways. Whether voters give the new government a strong or weak mandate makes a very big difference,” he told more than 3,000 party members and activists.

“With a strong mandate, when the government needs to act strongly and decisively – whether at home and abroad – everyone will know that it is acting with the people’s support. And everyone will know that Singaporeans are united, tackling problems as one, and moving ahead together.”

PM Lee, who is the PAP’s secretary-general, said a strong mandate will give the government the confidence and backing to make tough calls and steer Singapore safely through ups and downs.

He cited how the Government could impose tough measures such as the Circuit Breaker, mandatory mask wearing, strict border controls and vaccination regimes as there was no doubt it had the people’s full confidence.

Had the PAP won the 2020 general election narrowly with a 51 per cent vote share, instead of 61.2 per cent, it would have still formed the Government and ruled Singapore to the best of its ability, said PM Lee.

But it would have lost many good MPs and ministers, and its leadership team would have been considerably weakened, he added.

“Singapore would have gone into battle with Covid-19 divided and disheartened. It would have been much harder for the government to act decisively, or for Singaporeans to respond cohesively and resolutely,” he said.

“Our Covid-19 experience might well have been very different… And I can assure you our international position would have been considerably weakened too, both regionally and globally. A Singapore ruled by a government hanging on to power by its fingernails, is bound to be pushed from pillar to post by other countries.”