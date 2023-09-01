S’poreans can go ahead to vote in HK despite upcoming Super Typhoon Saola

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans in Hong Kong will be able to go ahead and cast their vote at the overseas polling station there from 8am to 8pm on Friday, despite Super Typhoon Saola approaching the city.

However, for their safety, they are advised to monitor the latest advice from local authorities closely before planning to head outdoors, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Friday morning.

Those voting at the overseas polling station are advised to cast their votes before 8pm. They are also encouraged to vote early to avoid overcrowding, which might occur near the closing time.

Those who decide not to vote due to the approaching typhoon can contact the ELD to restore their names to the Registers of Electors, it added.

After the ELD has restored their names to the Registers of Electors, these Singaporeans may continue to vote in future elections, as long as they remain eligible.

At 2.40am on Friday, Hong Kong raised its No. 8 storm warning for Super Typhoon Saola. The storm is currently packing winds of 205kmh. China has also issued its highest typhoon warning as Saola moves towards Hong Kong.