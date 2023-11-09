S’poreans can apply to restore their names to the Registers of Electors from Nov 10

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans who failed to cast their votes during the Sept 1 Presidential Election can apply to restore their names to the Registers of Electors from Friday, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement on Thursday.

Singaporeans can check their status and apply online to restore their names at the Elections Department (ELD) website.

They can also do this in person at community centres or clubs, ServiceSG centres near their homes or the ELD office. Singaporeans who want to apply to do so in-person, should first make an appointment via the ELD website or call 1800-225-5353.

Overseas Singaporeans can apply to restore their names to the Registers at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres. The list of these missions are available here.

Under the Presidential Elections Act, those who failed to vote at the Presidential Election in September or the 2020 General Election have had their names removed from the Registers of Electors. In order to be able to vote at the next election they will have to apply to restore their names.

These non-voters will receive a letter from ELD and a notification via the Singpass app to do so, said the ELD.

The ELD urged non-voters to apply early, so they can vote at the next election. Under the law, the ELD will not be able to restore their names once the Writ for an election is issued.