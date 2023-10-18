S’poreans advised not to travel to Lebanon, or to leave as soon as possible: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Lebanon and those currently in Lebanon should leave the country as soon as possible via available commercial options, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Wednesday.

Those who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and heed the advice of the Lebanese government. They should also avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border areas, as well as avoid protests and large gatherings, MFA said.

Fighting intensified on the border between Lebanon and Israel on Tuesday, as the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement condemned a strike on a Gaza Strip hospital, blaming Israel for what it called a “massacre”.

Hundreds of demonstrators scuffled on Tuesday night with Lebanese security forces outside the United States embassy in the Beirut suburb of Awkar.

Militant group Hamas launched a massive assault against Israel on Oct 7, killing more than 1,400 people. In retaliation, Israel launched a wave of air strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 3,000 people.

Hezbollah, which like Hamas is backed by Iran, has since been involved in a series of tit-for-tat incidents along the south Lebanese border with Israel.

MFA said Singaporeans in Lebanon are strongly encouraged to e-Register with the ministry if they have not already done so.

Those who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut or the MFA Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Beirut

Address: Center Sofil, Charles Malek Avenue

Achrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon

P.O. Box 166730

Telephone: +961-1-334-335, 200-786, 200-787

E-mail: singaporeconsulate@cyberia.net.lb

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379-8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476-7302

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg