S’porean wins top prize in global contest with photo of lizardfish eating grouper in Philippines

SINGAPORE – Avid diver Lilian Koh was at a depth of about 20m off the coast of the Philippines when her guide asked her to drop everything and swim towards a small grouper fighting to free itself from the jaws of a huge lizardfish.

She paddled her fins furiously to where she was able to see the tussle between the fish – three to be exact.

Ms Koh, 47, a freelance underwater photographer, said: “In the beginning, it was fish-eats-fish-eats-fish. But I didn’t see until later that the grouper spat out a small whitebait fish – it was so small I didn’t even notice (it).”

The grouper was caught between the jaws of the much larger lizardfish and about to get swallowed whole. But it managed to wriggle away after a 10-minute struggle.

The lizardfish was likely about 10cm long, while the young grouper was about 4cm, she said.

Ms Koh’s photo of the encounter – titled Fish Eats Fish and taken in 2018 off the Anilao coast in the Philippines – won her the first prize in the annual Siena International Photo Awards in the underwater life category.

Unlike other photo contests, this one has no restrictions on when photos are taken. Ms Koh’s prize includes a statuette trophy, and her photo will be featured alongside other winning works in an exhibition.

Anilao is a popular diving spot about a three-hour drive from Manila.

Ms Koh, who attended the Sept 30 prize-giving ceremony in the Italian city of Siena, said predatory behaviour in nature is not uncommon but with fish, it is usually over in the blink of an eye.

“It’s the first time I have seen a fish struggling with the mouth open.”

She is also extra pleased that her winning entry was a macro photo, a form of close-up photography of small subjects, including small critters living in the water.

She said: “At International photo competitions, most of the time, photos of sharks, whale sharks, humpback whales or anything huge and exotic will win the top prize.

“So, for a macro underwater picture to win is a big thing because most of the time, the macro world has been kind of neglected. We need to create more awareness and let people know that all these small little critters are part of the ecosystem as well.”

The Siena International Photo Awards – organised by the non-profit Art Photo Travel Association – is popular with amateur and professional shutterbugs. In 2022, the contest drew 48,000 entries from 156 countries.