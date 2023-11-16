Singaporean photographer wins global award with shot of sea creature clinging onto rubbish

SINGAPORE - He was in the waters off the Philippines in January when he chanced upon a lone nautilus, clinging onto a plastic bag.

Mr Toh Xing Jie immediately snapped three pictures of the shelled deep sea creature while about 20 metres underwater.

One of those shots, titled The Sad Poncho, won the top prize for this year’s Human & Nature Category at the Nature Photographer of the Year Award (NPOTY), which offers a 500 euro (S$733) cash prize.

Announced last Saturday at the annual Nature Talks Photo Festival in the Netherlands, Mr Toh, 29, is the youngest and first Singaporean to win the global nature photo competition, beating 21,474 entries from 96 countries.

Mr Toh encountered the nautilus during a blackwater dive in Anilao, a popular diving spot about a three-hour drive from Manila.

Blackwater diving is an open-water night dive where one uses a torchlight to find deep sea creatures.

“I did a double take at how cartoonish this nautilus looked when I first saw it,” the professional photographer said. “But its initial silliness hides a sobering truth. Somehow, this nautilus – despite living more than 20 metres underwater – had found this plastic packaging.”

Nautili - a type of mollusc - are known to latch onto passing jellyfish in the ocean as a mode of travel and rely on their stinging cells for protection against predators.

He later learned from locals that people would dump their rubbish at a nearby mountain, which would then be washed into the ocean during the typhoon season.

He recalled that the sea animal appeared fearful, uncertain, and sorrowful.