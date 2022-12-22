S’porean of the Year nominee: She started ADHD community after daughter diagnosed with condition

SINGAPORE - More than 200 volunteers and 3,000 people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) signed up to be part of an organisation in just one year.
Now founder Moonlake Lee wants to get it registered as a charity, and make it an institution of public character, which would allow it to secure tax-deductible receipts for donors.
This is part of efforts to support as many people as possible, expanding its reach to special needs pre-schoolers.
“I want it to be the go-to place, the first place you think of when you’ve been diagnosed or suspect you have ADHD, where you can find the community, information and tools,” she said.
Ms Lee, who started Unlocking ADHD in 2021 after her elder daughter was diagnosed with the condition, was nominated this year for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award.
The award, presented in conjunction with UBS, recognises inspiring Singaporeans who make an impact on society.
ADHD is a common neuro-developmental disorder in childhood that affects about 5 per cent of the population globally. There are no local figures.
Attaining charity status would require having systems in place for accountability, and Ms Lee is tackling the issue of governance head-on, even though it “goes against her natural impatience and wiring” - she was diagnosed with ADHD at age 50, a year after her daughter.
To get there, the charity hopes to get funding from the Government and corporate partners to expand and pay its full-time team.
“We want to make sure that we’re here not just for this short period, but generations to come,” said the 53-year-old.
She is one of five full-time staff running the organisation - managing operations and marketing, outreach and engagement, learning and development, human resources and administration - but she is not being paid.
Some 200 volunteers - about 160 who have ADHD or have family members with the condition - have helped manage support groups for over 2,000 people, as well as create content and run events for the organisation.
“I’ve never been so tired before,” she said. “We are passionate about what we do, but we also run the risk of burning out because there are so many things that are so important.”
She said that while there are grants for developing programmes for people with ADHD, there are fewer grants for capability-building that she can apply for to pay her staff adequately.
“I tend to take on too much and get overwhelmed,” she said, adding that she has the hyperactive form of ADHD. Her daughter Alisa Cheng’s ADHD manifests as an inattentive version, found more often girls who may seem dreamy and unfocused.
Ms Lee suspected something was wrong when her daughter was 10, but a developmental assessment was costly and the family decided they did not want to label her.
But after being diagnosed and starting on medication at age 15, Ms Cheng went from failing most subjects in Secondary 3 to acing her A levels.
Regretting not helping her daughter get diagnosed earlier, Ms Lee started Unlocking ADHD with her own and her dentist husband’s savings.
She said there was little in the way of local information and faces then, only overseas resources.
Many people with ADHD were diagnosed with co-existing conditions such as depression and anxiety, which did not address the underlying issues, she added.
Public awareness has since improved, she said, with many notable Singaporean lawyers, doctors, journalists and entrepreneurs with ADHD coming forward to share about how the condition helped them in their careers and how they managed the challenges that came with it.
Ms Lee is an advocate herself, having had a career as a lawyer, investor and marketer.
Ms Cheng, 19, is now studying dentistry in England, and her 18-year-old sister has moved in with her to read law at the same university.
Beyond awareness, Ms Lee wants the organisation to provide support services to those who have been diagnosed with ADHD. This could include linking them up with medication, therapy and coaching.
The organisation has helped a mother of an 11-year-old boy with ADHD to find a support group.
Housewife Wong Yi Hui, 46, said: “Even as I tried to advocate for my child, tried to understand him, it is really hard to talk to anyone who could truly empathise that your child isn’t being naughty, rude, lazy, poor attitude. Or to vent about having a hard day, without being judged on your parenting skills.
“It can feel very overwhelming, very exhausting, very isolating.”
She said getting to know a group of parents through Unlocking ADHD was affirming.
“Who can truly understand and share the joy of a day of homework completed without a struggle? Of a teacher commenting that the child sat through class and was on task today. Of a month of no meltdowns at all? Only a fellow parent of a child with ADHD will get it.
“I think this sense of community reduces a lot of anxiety for a parent.”
Joining the support group also helped a grant executive officer to get diagnosed and find the courage to quit his job in a manufacturing association he did not like, and get a new one in social services.
Mr Brian Yeo, 35, now works as an animal-assisted therapist and helps schoolchildren with ADHD and special needs interact with horses as part of their therapy.
“It makes me feel nice that finally I don’t feel like it has to be on the most miraculous grounds that I can connect with others (in the organisation); it can be on simple terms,” he said.
Ms Lee encourages those who suspect they have ADHD to get tested. “Rather than not getting diagnosed and having people label you lazy or stupid, isn’t it better to choose your own labels and to get the help you need?”