S’porean of the Year nominee: She started ADHD community after daughter diagnosed with condition

SINGAPORE - More than 200 volunteers and 3,000 people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) signed up to be part of an organisation in just one year.

Now founder Moonlake Lee wants to get it registered as a charity, and make it an institution of public character, which would allow it to secure tax-deductible receipts for donors.

This is part of efforts to support as many people as possible, expanding its reach to special needs pre-schoolers.

“I want it to be the go-to place, the first place you think of when you’ve been diagnosed or suspect you have ADHD, where you can find the community, information and tools,” she said.

Ms Lee, who started Unlocking ADHD in 2021 after her elder daughter was diagnosed with the condition, was nominated this year for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award.

The award, presented in conjunction with UBS, recognises inspiring Singaporeans who make an impact on society.

ADHD is a common neuro-developmental disorder in childhood that affects about 5 per cent of the population globally. There are no local figures.

Attaining charity status would require having systems in place for accountability, and Ms Lee is tackling the issue of governance head-on, even though it “goes against her natural impatience and wiring” - she was diagnosed with ADHD at age 50, a year after her daughter.

To get there, the charity hopes to get funding from the Government and corporate partners to expand and pay its full-time team.

“We want to make sure that we’re here not just for this short period, but generations to come,” said the 53-year-old.

She is one of five full-time staff running the organisation - managing operations and marketing, outreach and engagement, learning and development, human resources and administration - but she is not being paid.

Some 200 volunteers - about 160 who have ADHD or have family members with the condition - have helped manage support groups for over 2,000 people, as well as create content and run events for the organisation.

“I’ve never been so tired before,” she said. “We are passionate about what we do, but we also run the risk of burning out because there are so many things that are so important.”

She said that while there are grants for developing programmes for people with ADHD, there are fewer grants for capability-building that she can apply for to pay her staff adequately.