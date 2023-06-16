S’pore nurse accused of stealing, strangling kitten at Bali resort; local police investigating

SINGAPORE – Indonesian police are investigating the alleged killing of a kitten by a Singapore-registered nurse at a dive resort in Bali during his stay in June.

A spokesman for the Utama Villa Tulamben resort confirmed with The Straits Times that the 31-year-old man is now being investigated by Indonesian police for trespassing, theft and animal cruelty after it lodged a report on June 6.

The resort has also contacted the authorities in Singapore regarding the case.

According to a Facebook post by the resort on Thursday, a six-week-old kitten named Monkey was found dead on June 6.

“She had been callously thrown over our resort’s boundary wall in a yellow Prime supermarket plastic bag, with a cable tie tightened around her neck, suggesting strangulation. This senseless act of cruelty has left us devastated,” the post said.

The resort also separately told ST that Prime supermarket, where the plastic bag was from, does not operate in Indonesia.

Established in 1984, Prime Supermarket is one of Singapore’s pioneer local supermarket chains. It started with five mini-mart outlets and now has 24 outlets across the island. There is no mention on its website that it operates in other countries.

The man and his companion at the resort were identified by the resort as registered nurses in Singapore, with the man having worked in several healthcare institutions here.

According to the spokesman for the villa, the man works at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH). But the hospital responded in a Facebook post on Thursday, saying that it “takes a serious view of this incident” and that the man in question “is no longer employed at SKH since February 2020”.

“We have also informed the Singapore Nursing Board (SNB) regarding this inaccurate information. The records have since been corrected,” it added.

A check by ST found that he is not a nurse at any of the other public hospitals under the three healthcare clusters.

The man is also reportedly accredited by several diving organisations as a divemaster, according to information he submitted to the resort before his stay. A divemaster typically assists instructors with classes and leads certified divers on diving trips, according to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors website.

The resort’s dive guide also noted “troubling accounts of his misconduct underwater” during a dive trip the man and his companion embarked on with a group of guests who did not know the duo.