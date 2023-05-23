S’porean missing on Everest an experienced climber: Expedition organiser

SINGAPORE – A search and rescue operation involving several teams is under way for a missing Singaporean climber who had reached Mount Everest’s summit, said a Nepal-based expedition organiser.

Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya’s family members have also gone to Nepal to meet the rescue team, added Mr Prakash Chandra Devkota, the owner of Nepal Guide Treks and Expedition.

His company and Seven Summit Treks, a Nepal-based adventure travel operator, organised Mr Shrinivas’ Everest ascent.

Mr Devkota told The Straits Times on Monday that teams consisting of three Sherpas each have been searching for the 39-year-old.

Mr Devkota also shared photos of the climber reaching the summit on May 19 before he went missing.

In the photos, Mr Shrinivas, an executive director at real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, is wearing bright orange winter wear, sunglasses and an oxygen mask, surrounded by colourful prayer flags marking the 8,849m summit.

He is clutching a rope with his right hand, and stands upright on the peak.

In another picture, Mr Shrinivas lies on his back, surrounded by three others in similar mountain climbing wear. One of them snaps a shot of him with a smartphone.

ST had reported last week that, using his satellite phone, Mr Shrinivas last sent a text message to his wife Sushma Soma, 36, on Friday, saying he had reached Everest’s summit.

But he told her he had high-altitude cerebral edema (Hace), a severe type of high-altitude illness that could prove fatal, and was not likely to make it back down.

Madam Soma, a musician, learnt at 2am on Saturday that the two Sherpas he was with, and another climber in the group, made it down from the mountain, but her husband never did.

In a 90-second video, seen by ST, the other climber described how they came down the mountain.

The man in a black T-shirt, whom the speaker off-camera referred to as “Martin”, said the group reached the summit around 9am.

The man said he was alone, while Mr Shrivinas was with the two Sherpas.