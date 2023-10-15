Singapore inter-faith body calls for more responsibility in exchanging views amid Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE – People in Singapore may have strong views about the situation unfolding in the Middle East, but should not express them in a manner that incites hatred and destabilises harmony here, said the Republic’s oldest inter-faith body on Sunday.

In its statement, the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), which comprises leaders and members from 10 different religious groups, called on people to prioritise shared values in the pursuit of peace and unity, which it said starts with showing sensitivity, care and kindness towards one another.

It also expressed “deep concern” about the Israel-Hamas war and acknowledged the effect that the loss of innocent lives has on not just Singapore, but also the global community.

“In our contemporary society, we encounter a variety of viewpoints on various matters, some of which individuals may hold firmly,” its statement, signed by its president Noor Marican, said.

“However, it remains crucial that we consistently refrain from expressing opinions in ways that incite anger or hatred in our speech. Such expressions can harm other communities and, in extreme cases, even lead to violence.”

Noting that the Internet has allowed information to spread rapidly, with the potential to amplify divisive narratives, it added: “Our collective responsibility is to promote respectful and constructive online and offline dialogue.

“And, if that is not possible, we must move to be calm in the interest of maintaining harmony and understanding in our diverse society.”

Drawing upon Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam’s remarks on Thursday, in which he said external events must never be allowed to affect the precious peace in Singapore, the IRO also stressed the need to promote understanding, harkening back to a 1951 statement issued in the aftermath of the Maria Hertogh riots.

That statement on Feb 22, 1951, was signed by 22 religious leaders and called for understanding and reconciliation after 18 people died and 173 were injured following three days of riots.

It had sprung from the courts’ decision to award custody of the 13-year-old Dutch-Eurasian girl to her birth parents, and was exacerbated by sensational news reporting that turned the custodial battle into a religious one.

“Undoubtedly, the solidarity between religious communities will face tests periodically,” said the IRO in its latest statement.

“The IRO... has observed how moments of conflict have also served as opportunities for us to fortify our connections and mutual understanding. Now is such a moment.”

Meanwhile, both the Jewish Welfare Board and mosques in Singapore have called for unity and peace.