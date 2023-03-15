S’porean couple killed by speeding tanker on way to temple in India

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean couple were on holiday in India when a speeding tanker rammed their car on Sunday.

Mr Yuvarajan Selvam and his wife Nagajoethi Varasarasun, both in their 40s, were killed, along with the man who was driving them from Chennai to Tirupati.

The couple had flown from Singapore to India on March 8 for a holiday, and were to be joined by other family members from Singapore on March 13 for the second leg of their trip.

But on March 12, the couple’s family members received a call informing them that they had died in a road accident in India.

Mr Yuvarajan, a construction manager, and Madam Nagajoethi, a teacher, had chartered a car and driver to take them from Chennai, where they were staying, to a temple in Tirupati on Sunday morning.

The 130km drive was expected to take them about three and a half hours.

But at about 8.30am local time (11am Singapore time), as they were about halfway through the drive near Nagari, Andhra Pradesh, a speeding oil tanker lorry rammed into the car and dragged it off the road into a field.

The couple and their driver reportedly died on the spot.

The driver of the tanker initially fled the scene, causing the police to launch a manhunt for him, reported The Times of India.

It was later reported that the man had been arrested.

A police inspector from Nagari was quoted by Indian daily The Hindu saying that the couple had been on their way to the temple for darshan, which is the act of viewing a deity for blessings in Hinduism.

He added that the bodies had to be extricated from the mangled wreck and were later taken to a hospital in Nagari for autopsy.