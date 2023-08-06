S’porean conservationist wins prestigious award for migratory bird conservation

SINGAPORE – An avid bird watcher for about 30 years, Dr Yong Ding Li would take field trips from the muddy, marshy wetlands of China to various parts of South-east Asia, to observe flocks of migratory birds making a pit-stop for food and rest before continuing their journey down south.

These feathered travellers embark on their arduous journey yearly between July and December, to escape the harsh winters of the Northern Hemisphere – where they breed – and seek refuge in the warmer climate of South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s pretty amazing to see a spoon-billed sandpiper – which weighs less than 40g – in a wetland in China, knowing that it has flown 5,000km from Russia and will go onward for another 4,000km to Thailand,” said the 39-year-old conservation biologist with non-governmental organisation Birdlife International.

The bird was last spotted in Singapore in 1999 by Dr Yong with two other bird-watchers on Christmas Eve at a wetland in Changi South.

“Back then, the global population of the bird hovered around 2,000 to 3,000, and now, it is estimated to have fallen to around 490 mature individuals, if not fewer,” the Singaporean told The Straits Times.

For his extensive work on migratory shorebirds, Dr Yong received the prestigious Early Career Conservationist Award – the Oscars of the biodiversity world – on July 24, at a conference in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

The award, by the United States-based Society for Conservation Biology, is given to recipients who have significantly contributed to conservation efforts, within 10 years of completing their academic qualifications.

Dr Yong is the first such recipient in Asia, having completed his PhD in biology at the Australian National University in 2017.

Like many other migratory species, numbers for the spoon-billed sandpiper have been decimated over the years by hunting, bycatch – being trapped in fishing nets – and habitat loss.

Coastal wetlands are often reclaimed or developed in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand, which are home to vast expanses of mudflats and mangrove swamps.

In Singapore, less than 10 per cent of mangrove swamps remain, with even fewer mudflats remaining.

Seeing the extent of habitat loss propelled Dr Yong to begin conservation work for the species in 2016, which involved establishing more wetland protected areas and raising public awareness of their decline with coastal communities.