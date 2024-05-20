S’pore waters see slight coral bleaching amid global event

SINGAPORE – Amid the fourth global coral bleaching event, some corals in the shallow waters and intertidal zones of Singapore are turning pale and white.

About 20 per cent of corals off Kusu Island were showing signs of stress or partial bleaching as at May 17, said Dr Jani Tanzil, facility director of the St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory (SJINML).

This slight bleaching is also seen at the Sisters’ Islands, which are part of Singapore’s only marine park.

The majority of Singapore’s corals are found no deeper than 6m underwater, and this covers the intertidal zones and shallow waters.

The corals in deeper waters – where reef cover and diversity are lower – are faring okay for now, said Dr Karenne Tun, director of the National Parks Board’s (NParks) National Biodiversity Centre.

The agency, alongside marine enthusiasts and divers, has been keeping a closer watch on the health of the reefs amid higher sea-surface temperatures. Efforts include taking note of the level of bleaching while diving.

In recent weeks, sea-surface temperatures here have surpassed 31 deg C, with a peak of 31.7 deg C on May 18, according to SJINML’s Marine Environment Sensing Network. The highest average monthly temperature is 30.5 deg C.

Global coral bleaching also took place in 1998, 2010 and 2016, and Singapore experienced mass coral bleaching in those years.