S’pore, Vietnam ink deals to boost cooperation in green, digital economies

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Vietnam have inked fresh deals to step up cooperation in the digital and green economies, as they continue building on recent bilateral collaboration in these fields.

The Green-Digital Economic Partnership was among four agreements signed during Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore on Thursday.

It forms an overarching framework that builds on four memoranda of cooperation (MOUs) signed in 2022, and covers energy, sustainability, infrastructure, digital and innovation, as well as connectivity.

The signed documents of the government-to-government agreement were exchanged at the Istana between Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and Vietnam’s Minister for Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. The exchange was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Chinh.

Mr Chinh’s three-day visit kicks off a year of commemorative activities to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, whose ties are underpinned by regular high-level exchanges, trade and investment, and technical cooperation.

In a speech at an Istana official lunch, PM Lee said the longstanding and deep bilateral relationship is anchored by strong political trust and understanding between leaders from both sides.

Other than economic cooperation and human resource development, he said, there are opportunities to work together in new areas, such as cybersecurity, carbon credits, and sustainable infrastructure.

Singapore and Vietnam share similar outlooks on many regional issues, including a commitment to uphold Asean centrality and unity. “As close partners, Singapore and Vietnam look forward to the friendship growing stronger in the coming years,” said PM Lee.

In his speech, Mr Chinh said that more than half a century of companionship has strengthened the trust and stability in the Vietnam-Singapore relationship.

Both challenges and opportunities lie ahead, he said. Vietnam is “ever more determined” to strengthen the depth and substance of the strategic partnership amid a complicated and unpredictable international environment.

“The close bond between our two countries is an invariable factor to respond to an ever-changing world,” said Mr Chinh.

Another agreement signed on Thursday was an economic and trade cooperation workplan between the two countries’ ministries of trade and industry.

It builds on another MOU signed in February 2022, with implementation activities and goals for 2023. These include facilitating collaboration in the digital economy, such as electronic invoicing and e-commerce.

Opportunities for business matching between Singapore and Vietnam traders will be explored under the workplan, while cooperation in renewable energy, electricity, liquified natural gas, and low-carbon solution projects will be enhanced.