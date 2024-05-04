S’pore vets get new telehealth guidelines to better ensure welfare, safety of pets

SINGAPORE – As veterinary telehealth becomes more common, a set of professional guidelines for vets here has been launched to better safeguard animal welfare, health and safety.

Developed by the National Parks Board’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA), the guidelines outline what services vets can offer remotely.

This is split clearly into two categories, depending on whether the vet has physically examined an animal before.

Announcing the guidelines on Facebook on May 4, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said this will provide pet owners “with more confidence and assurance when using veterinary telehealth services for their pets”.

AVS told The Straits Times that it has not received much feedback on incidents arising from the use of veterinary telehealth. But as this mode of seeking veterinary services becomes more routine, “there is an urgent need for veterinarians to have guidelines as a point of reference, when they provide such services to their clients”.

AVS and SVA developed the guidelines in consultation with a working group comprising veterinary professionals through focus group discussions held in 2023, taking into account feedback from vets here.

How does telehealth work?

Vets can offer telemedicine, or teleadvice and teletriage, depending on whether they have examined the animal in person – meaning, whether what AVS calls a vet-client-patient relationship (VCPR) exists.

Vets can offer telemedicine – diagnosing an animal, treating it, or prescribing medicine virtually, via video or phone calls, text messaging, or online platforms such as Pawlyclinic or ZumVet – after a VCPR has been established.

A VCPR is valid for up to 12 months from the time the animal was last seen in person by the vet, although the period is also subject to professional judgment.

Without a VCPR, a vet or veterinary staff member can only provide teleadvice – sharing general advice or educational information about an animal – and teletriage in emergencies.

Examples of teleadvice include discussions between vets or vet staff and pet owners over the phone, text or online, to guide them on matters such as use of over-the-counter medications, preventive care, or parasite prevention.

For teletriage cases, the assessor determines, based on the owner’s report of a pet’s history and clinical signs, whether there is a need for the animal to see a vet at a clinic and how urgently.

When is telemedicine appropriate?

Telemedicine cannot be used for cases that require a hands-on examination to diagnose the patient, or conditions which require diagnostic testing.

But it can be used to monitor the provision of palliative care, manage and prescribe medical refills for chronic conditions, assess ongoing or recurring skin conditions, and prescribe over-the-counter medications.

It should not be used in emergencies when an animal has excessive bleeding, respiratory distress, urinary or faecal obstruction, eye injuries, ingestion of toxins, or other symptoms such as extreme pain, heat stress, dehydration, severe vomiting or diarrhoea. In such cases, the animal needs to see a vet at a clinic.

However, in emergencies, telemedicine consultations should be as thorough as possible until suitable arrangements can be made for the animal to continue to be cared for.

If the vet cannot see the animal clearly during a video consultation, a clinic visit is recommended. The same goes for instances where pet owners cannot ensure a good quality, high-resolution camera and a high-speed internet connection, or when they are not in a quiet, well-lit area.